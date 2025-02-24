10 terrorists killed in KP operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 10 terrorists in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bagh area of Khyber District on reported presence of Khwarij.

Own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, as a result of which, ten Khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.