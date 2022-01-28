Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 2022
10:01 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 127,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,806 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.116,416.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Karachi PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Islamabad PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Peshawar PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Quetta PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Sialkot PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Attock PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Gujranwala PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Jehlum PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Multan PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Bahawalpur PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Gujrat PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Nawabshah PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Chakwal PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Hyderabad PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Nowshehra PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Sargodha PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Faisalabad PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575
Mirpur PKR 127,000 PKR 1,575

