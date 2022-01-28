Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 January 2022
10:01 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 127,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 108,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 99,806 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.116,416.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Karachi
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Quetta
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Attock
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Multan
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 127,000
|PKR 1,575
