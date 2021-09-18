Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 September 2021
08:42 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,100 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,530 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,925.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Karachi PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Islamabad PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Peshawar PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Quetta PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Sialkot PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Attock PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Gujranwala PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Jehlum PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Multan PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Bahawalpur PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Gujrat PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Nawabshah PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Chakwal PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Hyderabad PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Nowshehra PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Sargodha PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Faisalabad PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412
Mirpur PKR 110,100 PKR 1,412

