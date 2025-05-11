Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 10 May 2025

KARACHI — Pakistani rupee remained stable in the currency market, with minor fluctuations against major international currencies. As per latest rates from the forex market, US Dollar is being traded at 281.65 for buying and Rs283.35 for selling.

UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs375.50 (buying) and Rs379.00 (selling). Meanwhile, Euro was exchanged at Rs318.75 for buying and Rs321.50 for selling.

Among the Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remained the most expensive, with buying at Rs898.90 and selling at Rs908.40. Saudi Riyal and U.A.E. Dirham were being bought at Rs74.75 and Rs76.45, respectively, and sold at Rs75.30 and Rs77.10.