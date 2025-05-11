Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 10 May 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | May 11, 2025

KARACHI — Pakistani rupee remained stable in the currency market, with minor fluctuations against major international currencies. As per latest rates from the forex market, US Dollar is being traded at 281.65 for buying and Rs283.35 for selling.

UK Pound Sterling remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs375.50 (buying) and Rs379.00 (selling). Meanwhile, Euro was exchanged at Rs318.75 for buying and Rs321.50 for selling.

Among the Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remained the most expensive, with buying at Rs898.90 and selling at Rs908.40. Saudi Riyal and U.A.E. Dirham were being bought at Rs74.75 and Rs76.45, respectively, and sold at Rs75.30 and Rs77.10.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 281.65 283.35
Euro EUR 318.75 321.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.50 379.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 182.75 185.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.40 745.40
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.60 205.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.90 908.40
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 728.85 737.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 218.00
Swedish Krona SEK 28.80 29.10
Swiss Franc CHF 338.61 341.41
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
