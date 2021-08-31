Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 31 August 2021
09:10 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|165.7
|166.8
|Euro
|EUR
|194.5
|196.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|227.5
|229.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45
|45.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44
|44.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|119.5
|121
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|131.5
|133.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.6
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.3
|23.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.75
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.6
|36.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|120
|122
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.95
|18.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.4
|160.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- America’s longest war ends as last US troops exit Afghanistan after ...10:02 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan records more than 100 fatalities for fourth time ...09:33 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:10 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 August 202108:43 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Three Pakistani students commit suicide in Australia due to Covid ...11:40 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Atif Aslam expresses desire to say Azaan in Holy Ka’aba
10:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty separating from Raj Kundra following pornography case?07:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf opens up about harassment in showbiz industry05:32 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Abrarul Haq's Baby Shark comment sparks social media debate04:48 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021