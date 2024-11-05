Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 5, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
1 USD is 277.25 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 300.65 PKR, 1 British Pound is 358.2 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.25 for buying and 278.95 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 278.12.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|278.95
|Euro
|EUR
|300.65
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.2
|361.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.35
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.29
|184.39
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|731.21
|739.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.16
|202.56
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.58
|38.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.82
|40.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.35
|35.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|897.37
|906.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.34
|63.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.23
|167.23
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.98
|25.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.71
|724.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.56
|76.26
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.37
|209.37
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.82
|26.12
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.15
|322.45
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.18
|8.33