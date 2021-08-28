Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 August 2021
08:42 AM | 28 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,995 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,575.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Karachi PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Islamabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Peshawar PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Quetta PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Sialkot PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Attock PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Gujranwala PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Jehlum PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Multan PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Bahawalpur PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Gujrat PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Nawabshah PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Chakwal PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Hyderabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Nowshehra PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Sargodha PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Faisalabad PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472
Mirpur PKR 111,900 PKR 1,472

