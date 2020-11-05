Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband for ‘second marriage’ in Punjab
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband for ‘second marriage’ in Punjab
MUZAFFARGARH – In a shocking incident, a woman axed her real daughter to death to punish her husband out of suspicion of his second marriage in Kot Addu, a tehsil in the Muzaffargarh District.

Police have arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon used for murder. A case has been registered against the women on the complaint of her husband. 

The father of the 2-year-old deceased said in the complaint that he was busy in chatting with some people outside his home when he heard voices of screaming from inside the residence. 

When I entered the house my wife was cutting the throat of innocent girl “with a sharp knife,” he claimed. 

“My two sons ran out of the house out of fear,” he said, adding that the suspect fled the scene while there was deep cut on the neck of the girl. 

The father of the deceased claimed that his wife took the brutal step out of suspicion of his second marriage.

