Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband for ‘second marriage’ in Punjab
Share
MUZAFFARGARH – In a shocking incident, a woman axed her real daughter to death to punish her husband out of suspicion of his second marriage in Kot Addu, a tehsil in the Muzaffargarh District.
Police have arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon used for murder. A case has been registered against the women on the complaint of her husband.
The father of the 2-year-old deceased said in the complaint that he was busy in chatting with some people outside his home when he heard voices of screaming from inside the residence.
When I entered the house my wife was cutting the throat of innocent girl “with a sharp knife,” he claimed.
“My two sons ran out of the house out of fear,” he said, adding that the suspect fled the scene while there was deep cut on the neck of the girl.
The father of the deceased claimed that his wife took the brutal step out of suspicion of his second marriage.
- ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ demands Trump as Biden inches closer to win US ...09:10 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda against Kartarpur ...08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Social media all hyped up for Mehwish Hayat's documentary recorded ...06:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season02:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Amna Ilyas, Yasir Hussain lament over Karachi's substandard ...01:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Thank you for all the duas and well wishes: Usman Mukhtar01:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020