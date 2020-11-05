PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of mother, grandmother
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felt nostalgia for past days as he walked down to the memory land and shared a rare picture of his mother and grandmother.
Sharing a picture on Instagram, the premier wrote in caption as “My ammi and nani,” using Urdu words for mother and grandmother.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHMzmILnwrp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Khan used to talk in his speeches about his achievement regarding building Shaukat Khan Memorial Cancer Hospital.
A motivation behind this project was only his mother Shaukat Khanum, who had lost her life due to cancer when Imran Khan was at a young age.
The hospital, which was established in 90s, provides free cancer treatment to deserving people.
- ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ demands Trump as Biden inches closer to win US ...09:10 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda against Kartarpur ...08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Social media all hyped up for Mehwish Hayat's documentary recorded ...06:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season02:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Amna Ilyas, Yasir Hussain lament over Karachi's substandard ...01:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Thank you for all the duas and well wishes: Usman Mukhtar01:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020