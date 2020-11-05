PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of mother, grandmother
Web Desk
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of mother, grandmother
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felt nostalgia for past days as he walked down to the memory land and shared a rare picture of his mother and grandmother. 

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the premier wrote in caption as “My ammi and nani,” using Urdu words for mother and grandmother. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHMzmILnwrp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Khan used to talk in his speeches about his achievement regarding building Shaukat Khan Memorial Cancer Hospital. 

A motivation behind this project was only his mother Shaukat Khanum, who had lost her life due to cancer when Imran Khan was at a young age. 

The hospital, which was established in 90s, provides free cancer treatment to deserving people. 

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda ...
08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this ...
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school ...
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of ...
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Raiwind’s Tablighi Ijtima begins amid ‘strict ...
06:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ...
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr