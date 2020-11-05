PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of mother, grandmother

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felt nostalgia for past days as he walked down to the memory land and shared a rare picture of his mother and grandmother.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the premier wrote in caption as “My ammi and nani,” using Urdu words for mother and grandmother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHMzmILnwrp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Khan used to talk in his speeches about his achievement regarding building Shaukat Khan Memorial Cancer Hospital.

A motivation behind this project was only his mother Shaukat Khanum, who had lost her life due to cancer when Imran Khan was at a young age.

The hospital, which was established in 90s, provides free cancer treatment to deserving people.