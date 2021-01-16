Man kills lawyer and his brother after losing case
Web Desk
06:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Man kills lawyer and his brother after losing case
Share

MULTAN – Senior lawyer Sabir Qureshi and his brother were brutally murdered in Multan by a disgruntled client after losing a case in court.

Police have arrested the culprit, Faizan and are searching for his three accomplices who aided him in the murders.

The four attackers broke into Qureshi’s house and brutally tortured him and his brother to death for losing the case. Police say the murderers tried to make the crime look like a robbery and ran away with several valuables. They tried to immolate the bodies after staging the robbery, but apparently failed to do so.

SSP Investigation Amir Niazi said the primary suspect, Faizan, was arrested after a four-day investigation and his help will be used to arrest his accomplices.

Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and ... 06:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a public officer who admitted to killing his wife and 18-month-old daughter in ...

More From This Category
Pakistan approves first COVID-19 vaccine for ...
07:07 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack 'like ...
06:04 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army chief condoles demise of Pervez ...
05:49 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistani man killed wife, infant daughter and ...
06:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
NADRA to issue succession certificates after new ...
05:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Nepali Sherpas break winter ...
04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg amid COVID-19 crisis
07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr