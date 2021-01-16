Man kills lawyer and his brother after losing case
MULTAN – Senior lawyer Sabir Qureshi and his brother were brutally murdered in Multan by a disgruntled client after losing a case in court.
Police have arrested the culprit, Faizan and are searching for his three accomplices who aided him in the murders.
The four attackers broke into Qureshi’s house and brutally tortured him and his brother to death for losing the case. Police say the murderers tried to make the crime look like a robbery and ran away with several valuables. They tried to immolate the bodies after staging the robbery, but apparently failed to do so.
SSP Investigation Amir Niazi said the primary suspect, Faizan, was arrested after a four-day investigation and his help will be used to arrest his accomplices.
