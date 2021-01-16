Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg amid COVID-19 crisis

American actress and popstar Selena Gomez has shared her reason for calling out Mark Zuckerberg over the spread of false information on Facebook regarding COVID vaccines.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gomez questioned the approach of how Zuckerberg is handling the spread of 'disinformation' on his platform.

The Fetish singer highlighted her views on the matter by saying, "But do you see, Zane, I did that for like 10 years, you know. It’s not time for it anymore. Like, I don’t care. Not in a careless way where I just want to hurt people’s feelings. It genuinely happened because it needed to."

Selena further stated, "I think that I started with reaching out to people immediately, like directly. I wasn’t afraid to call out a Mark Zuckerberg or speak what I wanted to speak, because I could not handle what I was seeing. And it’s, like, already we’re getting progress."

A few days back Selena took to Twitter to express her concerns on the widespread misinformation regarding the COVID and its vaccines.

Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! https://t.co/IAtDpNT5Tt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 30, 2020

