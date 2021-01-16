Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change of privacy policy
Web Desk
08:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change of privacy policy
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has welcomed Whatsapp decision to delay the change of its privacy policy terming it a positive step.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said companies like Facebook affect too many people and it is important that in critical decision making involve wider section of consumers and Data protection must be ensured at all times.

The minister's statement comes a day after the Facebook-owned social media app announced that it is putting off its new business plans till after May and "no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8".

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," a Whatsapp tweet read on Saturday.

WhatsApp added that it will give plenty of time to users for them to review and understand the terms of use.

"Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future."

Smart Office – Pakistan to launch WhatsApp-like ... 11:46 AM | 16 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is to launch its own WhatsApp-like messaging application by June this year which will be ...

More From This Category
Online fraud! Indian journalist quits NDTV to ...
07:59 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Oppo Reno5 is Now Available in the Market for all ...
01:23 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Smart Office – Pakistan to launch WhatsApp-like ...
11:46 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani province is going to set up 2 ...
12:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Cyber Alert! Top Pakistan IT body advises people ...
07:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
realme manifested to improve picture quality ...
12:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
09:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr