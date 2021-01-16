Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change of privacy policy
Share
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has welcomed Whatsapp decision to delay the change of its privacy policy terming it a positive step.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said companies like Facebook affect too many people and it is important that in critical decision making involve wider section of consumers and Data protection must be ensured at all times.
Whatsapp decision to delay the change of privacy policy is certainly a positive step,companies like facebook effect too many people and it’s important that in critical decision making involve wider section of consumers and Data protection must be ensured at all times #WhatsApp— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 16, 2021
The minister's statement comes a day after the Facebook-owned social media app announced that it is putting off its new business plans till after May and "no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8".
"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," a Whatsapp tweet read on Saturday.
We will make sure users have plenty of time to review and understand the terms. Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 15, 2021
WhatsApp added that it will give plenty of time to users for them to review and understand the terms of use.
"Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future."
Smart Office – Pakistan to launch WhatsApp-like ... 11:46 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is to launch its own WhatsApp-like messaging application by June this year which will be ...
- US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air ...10:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize Pakistan, says FM ...09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- All you need to know about new US president Biden’s inauguration ...08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change ...08:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg ...07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 30th birthday04:22 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021