Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change of privacy policy

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has welcomed Whatsapp decision to delay the change of its privacy policy terming it a positive step.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said companies like Facebook affect too many people and it is important that in critical decision making involve wider section of consumers and Data protection must be ensured at all times.

The minister's statement comes a day after the Facebook-owned social media app announced that it is putting off its new business plans till after May and "no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8".

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on Feb 8 and we'll be moving back our business plans until after May," a Whatsapp tweet read on Saturday.

WhatsApp added that it will give plenty of time to users for them to review and understand the terms of use.

"Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future."