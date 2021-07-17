PM orders probe into abduction of Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Interior to apprehend the culprits involved in kidnapping and torture of the daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil within 48 hours.

The interior minister in a series of tweet said that the premier has directed t outilise all resources to apprehend the suspects.

“Prime Minister has further directed the Interior Minister that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on TOP PRIORITY, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours,” he wrote.

Accordingly, all efforts are being made to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the persons involved in the incident. Islamabad Police is constantly in touch with the girl and family of the Afghan Ambassador, he said.

A daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped and tortured before being released, the Afghan embassy informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement that the Islamabad Police have launched a thorough investigation immediately after the disturbing incident, which occurred on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter,” he said.

While the security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice, the spokesperson added.

He reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance.

“Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” Chaudhri said.

The envoy’s daughter Silsila Alikhil, according to Afghan embassy, was abducted for several hours and tortured by unknown individuals on her way home in Islamabad.

After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Alikhil is under medical care at a hospital in Islamabad, the statement added.