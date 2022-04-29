Al-Quds Day: Pakistan PM condemns state oppression against Palestinians, Kashmiris
07:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Al-Quds Day: Pakistan PM condemns state oppression against Palestinians, Kashmiris
JEDDAH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated international resolve for a separate and independent state of Palestinians and expressed solidarity with the valiant people of Palestine.

In a statement on the occasion of International Day of Al-Quds, he condemned state oppression against Palestinians.

He urged the international community to play a practical role in ensuring the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and agreements on a two-state solution.

"Only the implementation of resolutions passed on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine can bring sustainable peace to the regions and the world," Sharif added.

He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, and prayed for the freedom of the people of the occupied territories.

In 1979, Iranian spiritual leader Imam Khomeini had urged the Muslims to observe the last Friday of the holy month as Al-Quds Day to draw the world attention to the gross violations of Israeli Zionists regime against Palestinians.

