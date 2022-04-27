US commission seeks sanctions against India over worsening religious freedom, rights abuses
NEW YORK – The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has south imposition of targeted sanctions on India over worsening state of religious freedom and human rights abuses in the country.
The US commission, in its annual report, pointed out that multiple attacks were carried out on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians during the last year as the BJP-led government wanted to turn Indian into a Hindu state by introducing hostile policies for minorities.
Saying the state of religious freedom in India significantly worsen last year, it urged the US State Department to place India for the third straight year on the list of "countries of particular concern", state broadcaster reported.
The independent bipartisan panel also accused India of engaging in and tolerating systematic ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.
Recently, many homes and shops belonging to Muslims were razed to ground or burnt in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh states under the guise of crime prevention act, a move being dubbed by Muslim leaders in India discriminatory.
