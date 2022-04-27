US commission seeks sanctions against India over worsening religious freedom, rights abuses

11:58 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
US commission seeks sanctions against India over worsening religious freedom, rights abuses
Source: Screegrabs of Twitter video
Share

NEW YORK – The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has south imposition of targeted sanctions on India over worsening state of religious freedom and human rights abuses in the country.

The US commission, in its annual report, pointed out that multiple attacks were carried out on religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians during the last year as the BJP-led government wanted to turn Indian into a Hindu state by introducing hostile policies for minorities.

Saying the state of religious freedom in India significantly worsen last year, it urged the US State Department to place India for the third straight year on the list of "countries of particular concern", state broadcaster reported.

The independent bipartisan panel also accused India of engaging in and tolerating systematic ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.

Recently, many homes and shops belonging to Muslims were razed to ground or burnt in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh states under the guise of crime prevention act, a move being dubbed by Muslim leaders in India discriminatory.

Pakistan calls on world to hold India accountable ... 07:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent campaign of violence against Muslims that left at least ...

More From This Category
China reports first human case of H3N8 strain of ...
01:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
UN chief strongly condemns Karachi university ...
11:11 AM | 27 Apr, 2022
‘Sister Andre’: French nun becomes oldest ...
10:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Pakistan chairs OIC’s Jeddah moot on escalating ...
09:38 AM | 26 Apr, 2022
Twitter nearing to sell itself to Elon Musk for ...
10:20 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
World's oldest person Kane Tanaka dies in Japan
08:09 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr