IND vs PAK: Asim Azhar, Yashma Gill react to devastating loss

India and Pakistan had a face off on Saturday in a highly anticipated match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that is said to be the world's largest cricket stadium, and had been eagerly awaited by cricket enthusiasts worldwide, second only to the excitement surrounding the semifinals and the final.

Nonetheless, the game did not live up to its nail-biting potential, as the Indian team secured a resounding victory over their Pakistani counterparts, comfortably chasing the 192-run target with 117 balls to spare. This triumph significantly boosted India's net run rate (NRR), propelling them to the top of the points table, even though they share a tally of 6 points from 3 matches with New Zealand.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar took to Twitter, saying, "Highest run chase biggest collapse". He then said, "Khair hogayi yar abhi aik aur match haar ke phir unbeaten run bhi karna hai aur finals khelne hain bohat maza ayega".

Pakistani TV actress Yashma Gill took to Instagram stories to express her love for the Pakistani cricket team despite the loss to India. She wrote, "Koe nahe!! Humko phir bhe tumsay pyar hae."