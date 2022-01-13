TTP confirms killing of most-wanted terrorist Khurasani in Afghanistan
HERAT – Militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has confirmed the death of senior leader Khalid Balti also known by the nom de guerre Khurasani, who was killed in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.
The terror group initially attempted to cover up Khorasani’s death, while security officials said he was killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar. It was reported that senior TTP leader had been shot dead by unidentified gunmen, while some reports claimed that he was killed in an axe attack.
The outlawed group in a social media post said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was deprived of a learned scholar and an expert on political affairs. Khorasani died on January 9 while he was traveling, it said, without confirming the place of his death.
Some reports also claimed that Khorasani, who was believed to be around 50 years, was killed due to an internal fight in the group responsible for targeting Pakistan armed forces.
The notorious militant fled to the neighboring country following the Zarb-e-Azb operation in 2014 and was involved in planning multiple attacks in the south and northwestern regions of Pakistan. The deceased was a close aide of TTP incumbent chief Noor Wali.
He was said to be the right-hand of the late Qari Hussain, a top TTP leader and the organizer of the group’s suicide bombing squads. He had been detained by the Afghan special forces in 2018 but was freed soon after the Afghan Taliban seized Kabul.
