CCTV footage of people stealing hand sanitizer in ATM goes viral
LAHORE – Covid-19 is wreaking havoc across the world, as people were forced to follow strict precautions including face masks, washing hands, and the use of sanitizers to stern the spread of novel disease.
People in Pakistan who are currently facing the third intensifying wave have found an unusual way to lower the risk of the deadly virus.
As the South Asian country battling the novel virus, the State Bank of Pakistan directed all banks to ensure the availability of hand sanitizers in ATMs so that customers can use disinfectants following financial transactions procedure.
The hand antiseptics are a hot commodity amid the coronavirus pandemic and seem to be getting stolen a lot. The CCTV footage showed different people picking up the bottle of hand sanitizer and instead of sanitizing their hands; they walked away with the entire hand sanitizer bottles.
