Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir stuck in Turkey
02:47 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Share
Pakistani star couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are stuck in Turkey as the European country imposed a curfew due to spike in Covid-19 cases.
The couple went to Istanbul for their honeymoon. In a video message, Falak has warned the people who are coming to Istanbul that everything is closed during the weekend.
Sarah also said, “We cannot eat, there is no food outside, we have to iron our clothes, everything is closed.”
Hania Aamir finds her 'twin' at US beach party ... 08:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Famed Pakistani film and TV star Hania Aamir recently had fun at a beach in the United States, where she’s having ...
- #Ramadan2021: Pakistan issues #newguidelines to stem spread of ...03:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
-
- CCTV footage of people stealing hand sanitizer in ATM goes viral02:15 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
- Woman ‘gang-raped’ by armed men in husband’s presence in Chiniot01:44 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Akshay Kumar in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-1911:16 AM | 4 Apr, 2021
- TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain all set to tie the knot11:55 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021