Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir stuck in Turkey 

Web Desk
02:47 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Pakistani star couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are stuck in Turkey as the European country imposed a curfew due to spike in Covid-19 cases. 

The couple went to Istanbul for their honeymoon. In a video message, Falak has warned the people who are coming to Istanbul that everything is closed during the weekend.

Sarah also said, “We cannot eat, there is no food outside, we have to iron our clothes, everything is closed.”

