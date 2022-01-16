Travel to Murree allowed after local traders hold strike against ban

ISLAMABAD – A week after the deadly snowstorm in the country’s most visited destination, the district administration on Saturday lifted a ban on tourists’ entry following protests from traders.

Office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi issued a notification that stated up to 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter the northern hill station of Murree from all entry points for a limited time and under normal weather conditions.

The notification said the no passengers will be allowed to enter between 5pm and 5am except for emergency services however, the stern limitations will not be applicable to the residents of Murree.

In wake of the tragedy that shocked the country, chief traffic police officer of Rawalpindi will also devise a system to ensure that the traffic does not exceed the prescribed limit and provide timely information about the number of vehicles to the authorities concerned.

Two control rooms, at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Rawalpindi and the Assistant Commissioner's Office in Murree, have been formed which will run 24 hours.

Earlier, an initial inquiry exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall. As around two dozen tourists froze to death after their vehicles were stuck in snow for hours during massive snowstorm.