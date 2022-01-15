Sindh Covid task force announces decision on schools' closure amid alarming rise in new infections
11:55 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
Sindh Covid task force announces decision on schools' closure amid alarming rise in new infections
KARACHI – The provincial administration in Sindh has decided not to close educational institutions in the southeastern region despite an alarming surge in new Covid cases.

Reports in local media said the decision was announced after a meeting of provincial Task Force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Members of the COVID-19 body, the Sindh Health Department, and health experts also attended the meeting to review the ongoing situation in the province.

More to follow...

