Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing skills, video goes viral
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi left the fans stunned with a new video she uploaded on her social media account.
The former Miss Turkey took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video. In the video, the Turkish beauty can be seen surfing behind a boat. The video went viral on the social media.
Hande Subasi, who essayed the role of Aykiz Hatun, in the famed Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has won many hearts with her acting skills and unmatched beauty. Hande Subasi was the winner of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition.
