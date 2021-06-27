Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing skills, video goes viral
Web Desk
04:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing skills, video goes viral
Share

Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi left the fans stunned with a new video she uploaded on her social media account. 

The former Miss Turkey took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video. In the video, the Turkish beauty can be seen surfing behind a boat. The video went viral on the social media. 

Hande Subasi, who essayed the role of Aykiz Hatun, in the famed Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has won many hearts with her acting skills and unmatched beauty. Hande Subasi was the winner of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition. 

Did Hareem Shah get engaged? 01:22 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

LAHORE – TikTok sensation Hareem Shah definitely knows how to make headlines with peculiar actions that hit a ...

More From This Category
Celebs greet Mahira Khan on completion of decade ...
02:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Hira Mani trolled over her latest photo with ...
01:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Did Hareem Shah get engaged?
01:22 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
PTV pioneer, legendary actress Begum Khursheed ...
12:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Malala Yousafzai gets first dose of Covid-19 ...
06:02 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
Celebrities send love to Fahad Mustafa on his ...
06:51 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing skills, video goes viral
04:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr