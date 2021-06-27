Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing skills, video goes viral

Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi left the fans stunned with a new video she uploaded on her social media account.

The former Miss Turkey took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video. In the video, the Turkish beauty can be seen surfing behind a boat. The video went viral on the social media.

Hande Subasi, who essayed the role of Aykiz Hatun, in the famed Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has won many hearts with her acting skills and unmatched beauty. Hande Subasi was the winner of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hande Subaşı (@handesubasicom)