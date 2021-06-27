Did Hareem Shah get engaged?

LAHORE – TikTok sensation Hareem Shah definitely knows how to make headlines with peculiar actions that hit a nerve amongst the Pakistani social media users.

The controversial star has recently posted a picture on her official Instagram where she was seen flaunting a ring. She clicked the snap by holding the hand of the beau who can be seen wearing the ring too. Meanwhile, Shah hasn’t posted any caption with the recent picture.

Fans of Pakistani internet sensation suspected that she is probably in a relationship and wearing her engagement ring but she deleted the post before the filing of this report.

Hareem Shah has remained a controversial figure in the South Asian country following her scandals with different popular people. Shah also took social media by storm after she shared a video of her slapping a controversial religious figure.

Mufti Abdul Qavi declared 'a mental patient' amid ... 08:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2021 MULTAN - A controversial Pakistani cleric who is making headlines for his secret conversations and meetings with ...

She rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on Tik Tok. Last year, she was among the key voices objecting to the short-lived ban on Tik Tok by the Pakistani government.