Indonesian Consul General dies of Covid-19 in Karachi
Web Desk
10:25 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto died on Saturday afternoon after two-week battle with the coronavirus infection.

The diplomat was under treatment for COVID-19 at South City Hospital-Clifton for the past two weeks. 

Today, he suffered severe heart attack and breathed his last at around 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Prianamto's body will be airlifted to his homeland as soon as the medico-legal formalities are completed, according to the Consul for Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs at Consulate of Indonesia.

