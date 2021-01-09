Indonesian Consul General dies of Covid-19 in Karachi

KARACHI – Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto died on Saturday afternoon after two-week battle with the coronavirus infection.

The diplomat was under treatment for COVID-19 at South City Hospital-Clifton for the past two weeks.

Today, he suffered severe heart attack and breathed his last at around 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Prianamto's body will be airlifted to his homeland as soon as the medico-legal formalities are completed, according to the Consul for Information and Socio-Cultural Affairs at Consulate of Indonesia.