NASA unveils $23 million space toilet
Web Desk
06:51 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
NASA unveils $23 million space toilet
Share

WASHINGTON – NASA is all set to launch its brand-new $23 million toilet for astronauts tomorrow.

The special "space loo" will be sent to the International Space Station to test out in microgravity.

Worth an eye-watering $23 million, the fresh toilet is named the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). It’s 65% smaller and 40% lighter than the toilet currently in use on the space station, NASA says.

It’s equipped with a 3D-printed titanium dual-fan separator – to help pull waste and urine down, in lieu of gravity – plus a urine funnel and seat to help female astronauts.

It will be installed adjacent to the current toilet in Node 3 of the space station, with Expedition 63 crewmates Chris Cassidy and Ivan Vagner commanding the orbiting lab’s Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture the Cygnus spacecraft, the UNILAD reported.

More From This Category
NASA unveils $23 million space toilet
06:51 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
First-ever successful brain tumor surgery in ...
06:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2020
Who is Chuck Feeney, and why top Pakistani ...
07:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
10-year-old creates comic on COVID-19
10:58 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
First wife’s permission mandatory for second ...
08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Cop fires at suspect asking for a cigarette
09:35 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood
04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr