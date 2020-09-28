25-year-old Capt Abdullah martyred in encounter with terrorists in Waziristan
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorist in Shakai, an area of tribal district, said military’s media wing on Monday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces were conducting night patrolling after receiving intelligence of terrorists presence in the area to check their move.
During one such late night patrol yesterday in Shakai, South Wazirstan, terrorists fired on patrolling party.
During exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat.
Area has been cordoned off for clearance operation, the ISPR said.
