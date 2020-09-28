25-year-old Capt Abdullah martyred in encounter with terrorists in Waziristan
Web Desk
06:52 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
25-year-old Capt Abdullah martyred in encounter with terrorists in Waziristan
Share

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorist in Shakai, an area of tribal district, said military’s media wing on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces were conducting night patrolling after receiving intelligence of terrorists presence in the area to check their move.

During one such late night patrol yesterday in Shakai, South Wazirstan, terrorists fired on patrolling party.

During exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat.

Area has been cordoned off for clearance operation, the ISPR said. 

More From This Category
Pakistani soldier martyred in Indian fire along ...
04:58 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Pakistan plays vital role in facilitating Afghan ...
01:22 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
NAB produced Shehbaz Sharif before accountability ...
12:03 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
NCOC allows reopening of primary level schools ...
11:28 AM | 29 Sep, 2020
Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss 16-point ...
09:51 AM | 29 Sep, 2020
WHO decides to provide 120 mln rapid COVID-19 ...
09:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood
04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr