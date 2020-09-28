Imran Khan 'a better Pakistani PM as compared to previous ones'
A recent online poll conducted by Khaleej Magazine revealed that without any doubt Imran Khan is a better Prime Minister as compared to the previous Prime Ministers of Pakistan.
A poll on Twitter reveals Imran Khan is number one choice of people of Pakistan.
Out of 16,041 voters, 92.2% says Imran Khan is a better PM as compared to the previous PMs pic.twitter.com/VxhpEiMmla— Khaleej Mag (@KhaleejMag) September 27, 2020
Out of 16,041 voters, 92.2% says Imran Khan is a better PM as compared to the previous premiers during last 15 years.
Imran Khan had taken oath as 22nd prime minister of country on August 18, 2018 after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged highest seats in general elections.
