Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims as Covid cases drop
LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved over the last week.
Kartarpur Corridor, the second holiest site for Sikhism, has been reopened after a break of more than one month and pilgrims and visitors have started visiting the religious site.
The authorities have notified the reopening of the 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib. The reopening of the corridor comes with strict enforcement of SOPs to stem the novel Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Rangers Director General inspected the Kartarpur site in a chopper to review the security arrangements and consulted the administration.
Pakistan closes Kartarpur Corridor amid spike in ... 10:44 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Kartarpur Corridor has been closed for pilgrims since 16th of last month owing to rising disease ...
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on 9 November 2019, just days before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The crossing allows Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the Kartarpur without a visa.
Sikhs to mark 37th anniversary of Golden Temple ... 11:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Thirty-seven years ago on this day, June 6, 1984, Indian army troops fought their way into the besieged Golden Temple ...
