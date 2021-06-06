Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims as Covid cases drop
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 6 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as the COVID-19 situation in the country has improved over the last week.

Kartarpur Corridor, the second holiest site for Sikhism, has been reopened after a break of more than one month and pilgrims and visitors have started visiting the religious site.

The authorities have notified the reopening of the 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib. The reopening of the corridor comes with strict enforcement of SOPs to stem the novel Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Rangers Director General inspected the Kartarpur site in a chopper to review the security arrangements and consulted the administration.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on 9 November 2019, just days before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The crossing allows Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the Kartarpur without a visa.

