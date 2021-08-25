Pakistan records highest daily COVID deaths in 4 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 141 deaths due to coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since April 30, the National Command and Operation Centre said Wednesday.

Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 4,199 new infections while the death toll has surged to 25,220.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,915 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,019,434. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,204 while the national positivity stands at 6.83 percent. The number of confirmed cases stands at 1,135,858.

Statistics 25 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,410

Positive Cases: 4199

Positivity % : 6.83%

Deaths : 141 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 25, 2021

At least 424,139 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 383,742 in Punjab 158,243 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 96,980 in Islamabad, 31,928 in Balochistan, 31,087 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,739 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,633 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,698 in Sindh, 4,839 in KP, 855 in Islamabad, 686 in Azad Kashmir, 338 in Balochistan, and 171 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 61,410 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,397,803 since the first case was reported.