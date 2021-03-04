Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore’s various coronavirus hotspot areas

LAHORE – A smart lockdown has been imposed in certain areas of Lahore after a surge of coronavirus case was reported, it emerged on Thursday.

The Punjab government has identified the areas as the coronavirus hotspot owing to "a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19" in Punjab over the last two weeks.

As per official notification, all markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, offices shall remain closed in the areas where restrictions have been imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

The government has also imposed a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas in terms of public and private transport has been instilled except for "limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities".

People in these areas have been barred from holding all kinds of social and religious gatherings.

The different spots of cantonment, Samanabad and Islampura have been placed under the smart lockdown.