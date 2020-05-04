40 more stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka amid virus outbreak

ISLAMABAD – Another group of forty stranded Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan via Sri Lankan Airlines flight that left Colombo on Monday.

Second Secretary (Political) Ayesha Abubakar Fahad was present on behalf of the High Commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at Bandaranaike International Airport( BIA), Colombo.

The returning Pakistanis acknowledged efforts of Pakistani High Commission for providing all possible support and assistance during their stay in Sri Lanka in this difficult time, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 705 cases and seven deaths of COVID-19 due to coronavirus.