40 more stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka amid virus outbreak
Share
ISLAMABAD – Another group of forty stranded Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan via Sri Lankan Airlines flight that left Colombo on Monday.
Second Secretary (Political) Ayesha Abubakar Fahad was present on behalf of the High Commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at Bandaranaike International Airport( BIA), Colombo.
The returning Pakistanis acknowledged efforts of Pakistani High Commission for providing all possible support and assistance during their stay in Sri Lanka in this difficult time, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 705 cases and seven deaths of COVID-19 due to coronavirus.
Over 160 Pakistanis died from coronavirus in ... 03:06 PM | 1 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office (FO) on Friday confirmed that more than 160 people have now lost their lives due to ...
- COVID-19: SBP not to issue fresh notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 202011:09 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Pakistan to ease lockdown restrictions gradually: PM Imran09:23 PM | 4 May, 2020
-
- Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid ...06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Tecno to launch COVID-19 CSR campaign featuring the brand face, ...05:13 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Sadaf Kanwal becomes first Pakistani model to hit 1 million Instagram ...05:05 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Alizeh Shah wishes her best friend Noaman Ansari a happy birthday03:38 PM | 4 May, 2020
- Meera recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor in a sentimental video03:21 PM | 4 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020