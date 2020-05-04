40 more stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka amid virus outbreak
Web Desk
01:25 PM | 4 May, 2020
40 more stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka amid virus outbreak
Share

ISLAMABAD – Another group of forty stranded Pakistanis were repatriated to Pakistan via Sri Lankan Airlines flight that left Colombo on Monday. 

Second Secretary (Political) Ayesha Abubakar Fahad was present on behalf of the High Commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at Bandaranaike International Airport( BIA), Colombo.

The returning Pakistanis acknowledged efforts of Pakistani High Commission for providing all possible support and assistance during their stay in Sri Lanka in this difficult time, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 705 cases and seven deaths of COVID-19 due to coronavirus.

Over 160 Pakistanis died from coronavirus in ... 03:06 PM | 1 May, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office (FO) on Friday confirmed that more than 160 people have now lost their lives due to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to ease lockdown restrictions gradually: ...
09:23 PM | 4 May, 2020
PAF gets first Hindu pilot
09:03 PM | 4 May, 2020
Sugar inquiry commission's key member tests ...
04:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Details of spending on Diamer Bhasha Dam project ...
03:28 PM | 4 May, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif fails to convince NAB in money ...
03:00 PM | 4 May, 2020
Doctor dies of COVID-19 in Karachi after failing ...
02:34 PM | 4 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up for charity single to aid children of frontline ...
06:07 PM | 4 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr