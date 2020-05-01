Over 160 Pakistanis die from coronavirus in foreign countries, says FO
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office (FO) on Friday confirmed that more than 160 people have now lost their lives due to coronavirus pandemic in foreign countries.
In a statement, the FO spokesperson Ayesha Farouqi said that most of the Pakistanis died in the United States, France and Italy, the most affected regions.
She also said that 4.5 million Pakistanis are living in Arab states, adding that around 13,000 natives have lost their jobs in the UAE.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 16,817, according to government data till Friday morning.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 385, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 4,315 patients have fully recovered.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 122, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 112 and 106 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 14 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 4.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 417 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...01:23 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran to chair PTI' lawmakers meeting over COVID-19 situation on ...12:37 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens whislt ...11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
- UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as ...10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Millions are grieving with us at the moment: Irrfan Khan’s family ...04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020