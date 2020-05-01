Over 160 Pakistanis die from coronavirus in foreign countries, says FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office (FO) on Friday confirmed that more than 160 people have now lost their lives due to coronavirus pandemic in foreign countries.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson Ayesha Farouqi said that most of the Pakistanis died in the United States, France and Italy, the most affected regions.

She also said that 4.5 million Pakistanis are living in Arab states, adding that around 13,000 natives have lost their jobs in the UAE.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 16,817, according to government data till Friday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 385, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 4,315 patients have fully recovered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 122, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 112 and 106 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has so far recorded 14 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 3; and Islamabad, 4.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).