We're very excited and happy: Gigi Hadid confirms she's pregnant

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she's going to be a mama!

The supermodel confirmed that she's pregnant with boyfriend Zayn Malik’s baby in a sneak peek of Thursday night's at-home edition of The Tonight Show, confessing to host Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

She also talked about her current situation as she continues to practice social distancing from home, Hadid shared that her pregnancy is a "nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day."

The star also revealed that she is currently craving bagels all the time. "I eat an everything bagel a day," she said.

Hadid recently celebrated her 25th birthday with Malik, and her family.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world," she wrote on Instagram along with pictures with Malik and Bella.

Hadid and Malik have had and on-and-off relationship for over five years. Gigi and former One Direction member started dating in 2015, only to part ways in 2018. After rumors circulated that they had reunited once again, the couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2019.

