Ex NICH director Dr. Nizam-ul-Hasan succumbs to Coronavirus
KARACHI – Pakistan’s senior paediatric surgeon and former NICH director Prof Nizam-ul-Hasan passed away in Karachi due to coronavirus on Thursday.
Prof Hasan was around 85 years old and survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter. The late professor’s funeral prayer was offered at a mosque in Defence Phase-VIII and he was later buried in a graveyard in the same locality.
The association’s current president, Dr Tariq Shafi said, “With deep sorrow and grief we want to announce that Prof Nizam-ul-Hasan, who was the founder of the Child Aid Association and its chief patron, lost the battle against the coronavirus on Wednesday.
Shafi added that the late professor’s wife, who is also a physician, is infected with the coronavirus as well and on life support at a private hospital.
The organization stated that the members and staff of Child Aid Association express deep and heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and join in their prayers for the deceased.
