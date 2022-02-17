Pakistan logs 2,870 new Covid infections, 40 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,870 fresh Covid cases and 40 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, the latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows Thursday.

As the country continues to battle the novel virus, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,917 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,494,293.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,677 tests in the last 24 hours and the number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,495.

Statistics 17 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,677

Positive Cases: 2870

Positivity %: 5.55%

Deaths :40

Patients on Critical Care: 1495 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 17, 2022

COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped to 5.55 percent after over a month. Around 4,692 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,393,209. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases dropped to 71,167.

As many as 561,683 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 497,307 in Punjab, 213,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,529 in Islamabad, 35,163 in Balochistan, 42,316 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,274 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Covid-19: Pakistan passes milestone of ... 02:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced that 200 million Covid-19 ...

Moreover, 13,403 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,009 in Sindh, 6,167 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 776 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan eases Covid induced restrictions in cities below 10pc positivity rate

The federal government has decided to lift the restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio below 10% for at least three days.

The forum took the decision in a meeting after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country. The cities where the restriction will remain in effect include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, and Hyderabad.