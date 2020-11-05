Amna Ilyas, Yasir Hussain lament over Karachi's substandard transportation system
Share
A report by Bloomberg has declared Karachi's public transportation system as the worst in the world and citizens of the port city are disappointed to know that.
Pakistani actors Yasir Hussain and Amna Ilyas aren't happy to know that Karachi's transportation system is ranked the worst globally and they took to social media slam the relevant authorities for being incompetent.
"Mubarak ho Karachi chalanay walon. Another feather in the cap,” said Hussain.
Ilyas also shared the report on her Instagram story and said: "This made me sad."
The report highlighted several issues including corruption, mismanagement in the transportation sector, dysfunctional traffic signals, broken roads, violation of traffic rules and much more.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ demands Trump as Biden inches closer to win US ...09:10 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda against Kartarpur ...08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Two students lose arms after truck hits school bus in Lahore07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Social media all hyped up for Mehwish Hayat's documentary recorded ...06:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani celebs show us how to rock outfits for wedding season02:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Amna Ilyas, Yasir Hussain lament over Karachi's substandard ...01:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Thank you for all the duas and well wishes: Usman Mukhtar01:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020