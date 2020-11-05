Amna Ilyas, Yasir Hussain lament over Karachi's substandard transportation system

A report by Bloomberg has declared Karachi's public transportation system as the worst in the world and citizens of the port city are disappointed to know that.

Pakistani actors Yasir Hussain and Amna Ilyas aren't happy to know that Karachi's transportation system is ranked the worst globally and they took to social media slam the relevant authorities for being incompetent.

"Mubarak ho Karachi chalanay walon. Another feather in the cap,” said Hussain.

Ilyas also shared the report on her Instagram story and said: "This made me sad."

The report highlighted several issues including corruption, mismanagement in the transportation sector, dysfunctional traffic signals, broken roads, violation of traffic rules and much more.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!