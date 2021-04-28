India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 200,000 with 3,293 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI – India on Wednesday registered a record surge in deaths from novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours - taking its total deaths past the 200,000 mark.

The south Asian country becomes the fourth in the world to cross 200,000 deaths behind only the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.

According to the latest figures of the country’s top health ministry, the tally of daily Covid-19 cases rose by a record of 3,60,960, pushing the total caseload to 1,79,97,267.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra tops among all states with 66,358 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 cases, Kerala with 32,819 cases, Karnataka with 31,830 cases, and Delhi with 24,149 cases. These five states contributed 52.1 percent in the daily load.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is 1,48,17,371.

The second deadly wave in the south asian country erupted after a new variant spread during mass political and religious events has overwhelmed hospitals with dire shortages of medical facilities.

World Health Organization Tuesday warned that the new Covid-19 variant, identified as B.1.617, had been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database from at least 17 countries.