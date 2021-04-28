India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 200,000 with 3,293 deaths in 24 hours
Web Desk
01:44 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 200,000 with 3,293 deaths in 24 hours
Share

NEW DELHI – India on Wednesday registered a record surge in deaths from novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours - taking its total deaths past the 200,000 mark.

The south Asian country becomes the fourth in the world to cross 200,000 deaths behind only the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.

According to the latest figures of the country’s top health ministry, the tally of daily Covid-19 cases rose by a record of 3,60,960, pushing the total caseload to 1,79,97,267.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra tops among all states with 66,358 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 cases, Kerala with 32,819 cases, Karnataka with 31,830 cases, and Delhi with 24,149 cases. These five states contributed 52.1 percent in the daily load.

On the other hand, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is 1,48,17,371.

Biden pledges support to India amid Covid-19 ... 02:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden has pledged full support to Indian Prime Minister ...

The second deadly wave in the south asian country erupted after a new variant spread during mass political and religious events has overwhelmed hospitals with dire shortages of medical facilities.

World Health Organization Tuesday warned that the new Covid-19 variant, identified as B.1.617, had been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database from at least 17 countries.

More From This Category
Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities ...
10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports biggest daily jump in ...
09:09 AM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan could import oxygen from China or Iran ...
08:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Israel committing apartheid crimes against ...
07:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
28-year-old Indian soldier commits suicide in ...
05:51 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
Pakistan bans tourism, travelling during Eid ...
03:35 PM | 27 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan’s new dance video takes internet by storm
02:03 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr