Ahsan Khan wins hearts with new video

04:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Lollywood heartthrob Ahsan Khan surely has the power to send the internet into a frenzy with just one post. The talented actor's larger-than-life persona and impeccable hosting talent has made him a fan favourite.

However, no matter his on-screen persona,  the Udaari actor surely knows how to have fun on a chilled-out Sunday with his kids.

Taking to Instagram, the Qayamat actor and his sons won hearts as they pulled out their big guns for a fun rap video.

'With the kiddos …..having some fun #rap #lipsink #fun #music #viral #at #home #chilling #out', captioned Ahsan.

On the work front, Ahsan Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Fraud co-starring Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles.

