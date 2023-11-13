Morne Morkel steps down as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 debacle

LAHORE – South Africa’s former pacer and cricket great Morne Morkel has stepped down as bowling coach of Pakistan national team after Men in Green brittle World Cup 2023 campaign.

Reports in coal media said Morkelt, who was roped in June 2023 for a coveted role, has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about his decision not to coach the national squad.

It was reported that several changes are expected in the Men in Green coaching staff over the next few days while the future of Mickey Arthur is also being considered.

Former Pakistani bowler Umar Gul could get bowling coach slot ahead of team's Australia tour.

Babar Azam led Team Green finished 5th in the ongoing World Cup with four wins out of nine fixtures.