Karachi weather Update: Check latest forecast for the port city

Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather in most regions of Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

PMD, in its latest advisory continental air is prevailing over most parts and it will be dry across the country on Monday.

Karachi Rain Update

On Monday, it will remain sunny in the port city and there are no chances of showers. Fog is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and surrounding areas during morning hours, it also said.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 29°C to a low of a warm 31°C. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 2-3km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 79, which is poor.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.

Fog is likely to occur at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.