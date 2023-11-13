Aliza Sehar's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

Famous YouTuber and TikTok sensation Aliza Sehar has tied the knot after a controversial video leak.

The digital creator, known for lifestyle cooking, was hit by a video leak scandal as her recorded video call went viral. The video leak took the internet by storm, with users claiming that she leaked the video herself to gain fame.

Following the video leak scandal, Aliza Sehar tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The pictures and clips of the event however surfaced online. For the event, Aliza opted for a vibrant traditional attire while the groom donned a simple white dress.

علیزہ سحر نے پھیرے لے لئیے pic.twitter.com/THjdVQ5KeY — Saraha Arain (@sarahaarain) November 11, 2023

Alizasahar got married

جب شادی کرنی تھی تو یا سب ڈرامہ کرنا کی کیا ضروت تھی #Alizasehar #AlizaSeharLeaked #Alzasaharmarried pic.twitter.com/yuleicRtgu — ولید چنگوانی (@waleedChangvani) November 11, 2023

It was reported that Aliza Sahar was arrested over the display of weapons on social media but she was later released.