Search

LifestylePakistan

Folk singer Malkoo responds to his arrest claims for performing song 'Qaidi No 804'

Web Desk
01:21 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Folk singer Malkoo responds to his arrest claims for performing song 'Qaidi No 804'
Source: social media

SARGODHA – Punjab folk singer Malkoo made the headlines as reports suggested his arrest for performing the song 'Qaidi No 804' at Lok Mela festival.

Amid the widespread rumors, Malkoo himself turned to social media to address the controversy. In a clip, the singer dismissed unfounded reports claiming his arrest, calling it propaganda peddled by his haters.

He turned down reports of his arrest and clarified that police personnel escorted him to ensure his safe exit from the stage as a massive crowd flocked to the Lok Mela Festival.

Addressing the situation, Malkoo explained that someone shot his escort clip and framed it as his arrest. He also expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the district police also denied the rumors, saying personnel escorted him amid an overwhelming crowd.

Has Pakistani singer Malkoo been arrested over pro-Imran song?

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:05 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Yumna Zaidi unveils catchy debut song 'Mental Sa Dil' with Usama Khan

02:49 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Has Pakistani singer Malkoo been arrested over pro-Imran song?

03:59 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Quetta police arrest PTI activist Khadijah Shah in murder case

11:04 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Sher Afzal Marwat says he risks his life to convey message of Imran ...

08:53 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

KP Police deny PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat's arrest

07:27 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Watch: Imran Riaz Khan makes a comeback in podcast with his lawyer

Advertisement

Latest

01:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital's temperature to drop to single digit amid cold wave

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: