Folk singer Malkoo responds to his arrest claims for performing song 'Qaidi No 804'

SARGODHA – Punjab folk singer Malkoo made the headlines as reports suggested his arrest for performing the song 'Qaidi No 804' at Lok Mela festival.

Amid the widespread rumors, Malkoo himself turned to social media to address the controversy. In a clip, the singer dismissed unfounded reports claiming his arrest, calling it propaganda peddled by his haters.

He turned down reports of his arrest and clarified that police personnel escorted him to ensure his safe exit from the stage as a massive crowd flocked to the Lok Mela Festival.

Addressing the situation, Malkoo explained that someone shot his escort clip and framed it as his arrest. He also expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support.

دو دن قبل سرگودھا میں کنسرٹ پر گانا گانے پر سیکیورٹی دینے والے جوانوں کو دیکھ کر سوشل میڈیا پر یہ تاثر قائم کیا گیا کہ Malko کو PTI کا گانا گانے پر گرفتار کرلیا گیا ہے جبکہ خود سنگر نے اس خبر کو فیک نیوز قرار دیتے ہوئے اپنا ایک وڈیو بیان جاری کیا ہے https://t.co/kMz58S4Yqz pic.twitter.com/MOKPebMR5w — Expose Propaganda (@EPropoganda1) December 15, 2023

Earlier, a spokesperson for the district police also denied the rumors, saying personnel escorted him amid an overwhelming crowd.