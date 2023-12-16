Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital's temperature to drop to single digit amid cold wave

Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to be hit by a cold wave, that will plunge temperature to single digits in the port city, and other parts of the country's southeastern region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts cold weather attributed to westerly winds entering the region.

Karachi Rain Update

On Saturday, it remains hazy sunny in the provincial capital, and as per the update, there are no chances of showers over the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 13°C to 25°C. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 110, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cloudy in upper areas. However, rain (with snowfall over mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Light rain, and drizzle are also expected in Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period. Fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during night hours.