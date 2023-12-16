Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital's temperature to drop to single digit amid cold wave

Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to be hit by a cold wave, that will plunge temperature to single digits in the port city, and other parts of the country's southeastern region.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts cold weather attributed to westerly winds entering the region.
On Saturday, it remains hazy sunny in the provincial capital, and as per the update, there are no chances of showers over the weekend.
The temperature span will be from 13°C to 25°C. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 110, which is Unhealthy.
Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cloudy in upper areas. However, rain (with snowfall over mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Light rain, and drizzle are also expected in Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period. Fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during night hours.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
