Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital's temperature to drop to single digit amid cold wave

Web Desk
01:44 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to be hit by a cold wave, that will plunge temperature to single digits in the port city, and other parts of the country's southeastern region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts cold weather attributed to westerly winds entering the region.

Karachi Rain Update

On Saturday, it remains hazy sunny in the provincial capital, and as per the update, there are no chances of showers over the weekend. 

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 13°C to 25°C. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 110, which is Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cloudy in upper areas. However, rain (with snowfall over mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Light rain, and drizzle are also expected in Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period. Fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during night hours.

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

