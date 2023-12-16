Search

Islamabad Weather update: Rain to hit Islamabad, parts of Pakistan today  

Web Desk
11:32 AM | 16 Dec, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Met Office has issued a weather forecast predicting rains in Islamabad and several regions of the country today for today (Saturday).

A westerly wave has been identified as the cause of sudden change in temperature and expected showers, primarily affecting the central and northern areas of Pakistan.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 15°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening after showers.

Humidity was recorded at around 45 percent in the city. Winds blew at 2km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 75, which is poor.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Saturday weather outlook

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cloudy in upper areas. However, rain (with snowfall over mountains) is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

PMD said light rain, or drizzle is expected in the Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period. Fog/smog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during night hours.

