Search

PakistanTop News

In meeting with UN boss, Pakistan Army Chief urges action to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza

COAS calls for two-state solution of Gaza

Web Desk
12:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
In meeting with UN boss, Pakistan Army Chief urges action to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI –  Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir called on Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General at UN Headquarters in New York during the high-profile visit, the military's media wing said Saturday. 

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the UN in all its earnest efforts. 

UN chief warmly welcomed the visit by Gen Asim Munir and contributions made by Pakistan armed forces and contingents of the Law Enforcement Agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world.

In his key meeting with Mr Guterres, COAS raised its voice for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and Gaza.

ISPR said Army Chief reiterated Islamabad's stance on the Palestine issue and urged UN Secretary General to mobilise international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that an enduring solution to the issue lies in Two State Solution.

He also highlighted the plights of the innocent civilians who are being targeted and are not being provided with humanitarian relief.

Addressing New Delhi's action in the region, COAS said peace in Pakistan will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir Dispute is found in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also denounced unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu & Kashmir, calling it a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Earlier, General Asim called on Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his maiden visit to Washington.

Army Chief Asim Munir discusses security, military ties with US defence secy

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of ...

11:32 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Islamabad Weather update: Rain to hit Islamabad, parts of Pakistan ...

09:42 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Black Day: Pakistan mourns victims of APS Peshawar attack on 9th ...

12:31 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices slashed in Pakistan

12:52 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Pakistan launches pro-investment visa to spur economic growth

08:22 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Army cadet wins Sword of Honour at Australian Defence Force ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: