In meeting with UN boss, Pakistan Army Chief urges action to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir called on Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General at UN Headquarters in New York during the high-profile visit, the military's media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the UN in all its earnest efforts.

UN chief warmly welcomed the visit by Gen Asim Munir and contributions made by Pakistan armed forces and contingents of the Law Enforcement Agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world.

In his key meeting with Mr Guterres, COAS raised its voice for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Kashmir and Gaza.

ISPR said Army Chief reiterated Islamabad's stance on the Palestine issue and urged UN Secretary General to mobilise international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy and highlighted that an enduring solution to the issue lies in Two State Solution.

He also highlighted the plights of the innocent civilians who are being targeted and are not being provided with humanitarian relief.

Addressing New Delhi's action in the region, COAS said peace in Pakistan will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir Dispute is found in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also denounced unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu & Kashmir, calling it a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Earlier, General Asim called on Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his maiden visit to Washington.