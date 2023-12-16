Search

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Web Desk
12:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan
Source: HasnaatMalik/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan as top judge Qazi Faez Isa traveled abroad to spend winter holidays.

Senior judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan administered oath to Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Judges of Lahore High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

A press release shared on SC site said Jazeela Aslam, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.

Justice Tariq Masood will perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice for two weeks, per the statement.

Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi approved appointment of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting chief justice of Pakistan. Ministry of Law and Justice had also issued a notification to this affect.

Web Desk

