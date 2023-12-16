Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan as top judge Qazi Faez Isa traveled abroad to spend winter holidays.
Senior judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan administered oath to Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Judges of Lahore High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.
A press release shared on SC site said Jazeela Aslam, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.
Justice Tariq Masood will perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice for two weeks, per the statement.
Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi approved appointment of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting chief justice of Pakistan. Ministry of Law and Justice had also issued a notification to this affect.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.50
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.30
|78.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.30
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|190.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.
On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,580
