Fawad Chaudhry arrested by NAB in corruption case

Pakistan's top anti-graft body, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has arrested ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday in a graft case.

The warrants issued by NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed Butt accused the former minister of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of NAO 1999 and called for his immediate arrest.

Chaudhry, 47, was taken into custody from Adiala jail, where he was held in another fraud case. He will be produced before the court today.

فواد چودھری کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری کر دئیے گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/igZem7nyOR — Hiba Fawad Chaudhary (@HibaFawadPk) December 16, 2023

Fawad was once a close aide of Imran Khan but he stepped down from the party position amid a nationwide crackdown after May 9 attacks.

He announced taking a break from politics and later announced joining Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Chaudhry served as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Federal Minister for Science and Technology during Imran Khan's government, while holding an important position in the party and the federal cabinet. He had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 till January 2023.

He joined PTI in June 2016, and was a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's core committee.

A lawyer by profession, who also worked as a political analyst and an anchor for several media organizations.