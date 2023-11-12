YouTuber Aliza Sahar 'arrested on wedding night'

MUZAFFARGARH – YouTuber and TikToker Aliza Sahar has reportedly come under the ambit of law over display of weapons on social media.
Last month, Aliza Sahar appeared in the trending section as her private video was leaked online. After the video leak scandal, the content creator tied the knot with Dil Muhammad Kamhar, and the pictures and videos of her big day surfaced online.
After getting hitched, Aliza Sahar, a resident of Hasilpur, reportedly displayed assault weapons with her husband in viral clips that garnered the attention of law enforcers.
Unverified reports claimed that police took action and arrested TikToker, but she was later released.
مشہور ٹک ٹاکر کی شادی رات گرفتاری..!!— Syed Kamran Naqvi (@SyedKamran_) November 11, 2023
علیزے سحر نے دل محمد کمہار سے شاد رچالی، شرائط میں طلاق دینے پر شوہر دو کروڑ روپے جرمانہ ادا کرے گا، علیزے اپنے والدین کے ساتھ رہے گی، بلوگنگ کرتی رہے گی، کمائی صرف والدین کو دے گی، علیزے سحر کی جانب سہاگ رات میں خطرناک اسلحہ کی نمائش کی گئی… pic.twitter.com/ps5Fky6uN1
The content creator shared several clips from her account displaying latest weapons along with her husband after marriage. The clips show her Aliza and husband touting assault rifles and handguns.
As the clips went viral, internet users tagged IG Punjab and police handles, demanding legal action.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.