YouTuber Aliza Sahar 'arrested on wedding night'

MUZAFFARGARH – YouTuber and TikToker Aliza Sahar has reportedly come under the ambit of law over display of weapons on social media.

Last month, Aliza Sahar appeared in the trending section as her private video was leaked online. After the video leak scandal, the content creator tied the knot with Dil Muhammad Kamhar, and the pictures and videos of her big day surfaced online.

After getting hitched, Aliza Sahar, a resident of Hasilpur, reportedly displayed assault weapons with her husband in viral clips that garnered the attention of law enforcers.

Unverified reports claimed that police took action and arrested TikToker, but she was later released.

مشہور ٹک ٹاکر کی شادی رات گرفتاری..!!



علیزے سحر نے دل محمد کمہار سے شاد رچالی، شرائط میں طلاق دینے پر شوہر دو کروڑ روپے جرمانہ ادا کرے گا، علیزے اپنے والدین کے ساتھ رہے گی، بلوگنگ کرتی رہے گی، کمائی صرف والدین کو دے گی، علیزے سحر کی جانب سہاگ رات میں خطرناک اسلحہ کی نمائش کی گئی… pic.twitter.com/ps5Fky6uN1 — Syed Kamran Naqvi (@SyedKamran_) November 11, 2023

The content creator shared several clips from her account displaying latest weapons along with her husband after marriage. The clips show her Aliza and husband touting assault rifles and handguns.

As the clips went viral, internet users tagged IG Punjab and police handles, demanding legal action.