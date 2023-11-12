How much money will Pakistan receive from ICC despite early exit from World Cup 2023?

LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team is set to receive a substantial financial reward despite elimination from the ICC World Cup 2023 at the league stage.

The Green Shirts will receive $260,000 from the allocated prize money for the ICC World Cup.

For their achievements, winning four matches and progressing to the group stage, Pakistan will be awarded a sum exceeding Rs73 million.

Pakistan failed to finish in the top four of the ongoing World Cup. The Men in Green lost five of their league games, the first time ever at a single World Cup edition, which included an array of four straight losses, to finish fifth in the points table.

The triumph in four matches helped them to fetch Pakistan $160,000.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reserved a prize of $40,000 for each victorious match.

In recognition of playing in the group stage, the Pakistan team will be granted $100,000.

Meanwhile, teams losing semi-finals will be compensated with $800,000.

The runner-up in the ICC World Cup is in line to receive $2 million, while the victorious team will pocket $4 million.

The ICC has designated the total prize money for the World Cup at $10 million.

Remember, the four semi-finalists have been confirmed for the knockout stage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup knockout stage:

Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand, Wednesday 15th November, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Semi-final 2: South Africa vs Australia, Thursday 16th November, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Final: India / New Zealand vs South Africa / Australia, Sunday 19th November, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad