  

Search

Sports

How much money will Pakistan receive from ICC despite early exit from World Cup 2023?

Web Desk
08:15 PM | 12 Nov, 2023
Pakistan cricket team
Source: ICC

LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team is set to receive a substantial financial reward despite elimination from the ICC World Cup 2023 at the league stage.

The Green Shirts will receive $260,000 from the allocated prize money for the ICC World Cup.

For their achievements, winning four matches and progressing to the group stage, Pakistan will be awarded a sum exceeding Rs73 million.

Pakistan failed to finish in the top four of the ongoing World Cup. The Men in Green lost five of their league games, the first time ever at a single World Cup edition, which included an array of four straight losses, to finish fifth in the points table.

The triumph in four matches helped them to fetch Pakistan $160,000.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reserved a prize of $40,000 for each victorious match.

In recognition of playing in the group stage, the Pakistan team will be granted $100,000.

Meanwhile, teams losing semi-finals will be compensated with $800,000.

The runner-up in the ICC World Cup is in line to receive $2 million, while the victorious team will pocket $4 million.

The ICC has designated the total prize money for the World Cup at $10 million.

Remember, the four semi-finalists have been confirmed for the knockout stage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup knockout stage:

Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand, Wednesday 15th November, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Semi-final 2: South Africa vs Australia, Thursday 16th November, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Final: India / New Zealand vs South Africa / Australia, Sunday 19th November, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:40 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

Has ICC invited Imran Khan to World Cup final ceremony?

12:51 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

ITF decision on Pak-India Davis Cup tie: A landmark for PTF in sports ...

10:45 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Lahore Polo Club beat Lexington Club in cup exhibition match

10:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Haris Rauf makes his way to World Cup record books, but for wrong ...

01:36 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam 'stepping down from Pakistan cricket captaincy' after ...

10:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

ICC suspends Sri Lanka over political interference in cricket board's ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:08 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

World Cup 2023: Semi-finalists confirmed for knockout stage

Horoscope

08:54 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 12, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal; Check today's forex rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.

Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative global trends; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 November 2023

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.

Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: