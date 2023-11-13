Pebble Breaker clinch Polo cup 2023 trophy

Pebble Breaker emerged as title winners in the Polo Cup 2023 after edging out ZS Polo with a narrow margin of 6-5½ in the thrilling final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Former Minister and ex-Lahore Polo Club Mr. Ishaq Khan Khakwani graced the occasion as chief guest and presented shields and souvenirs to the winning team, runners-up and top performers. Also present on the occasion were Executive Committee member Raja Amir Khan, Lahore Polo Club Secretary Lt Col (R) Amir Umar, polo players and their families.

Bilal Haye emerged as hero of the day as he played outstanding polo and fired in a four fabulous goals for winning side while Esha Haye also played a pivotal role in her team’s triumph by contributing two significant goals. For team ZS Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Temur Nadeem and Aleem Tiwana thrashed in two goals each while Bilal Noon converted one goal.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, National Cotton defeated Guard Group by 8-6. From Team National Cotton, which had two goals handicap advantage, Chaudhry Hayat hammered three goals while Adil Tiwana, Mustafa Aziz and Asmar Aqdas converted one goal apiece. For team Guard Group, Taimur Malik fired in four goals while Agha Adam and Ch Hassan struck one goal each.